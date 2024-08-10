Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.620-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Datadog also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.62 to $1.66 EPS.

Datadog Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $123.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.93.

Get Our Latest Report on DDOG

Insider Activity

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.