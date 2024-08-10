Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 1,083,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after buying an additional 1,496,652 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after buying an additional 595,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 254,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

