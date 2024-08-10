Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ DCTH traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 134,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.64. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,918,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 811,555 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

