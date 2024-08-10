Dero (DERO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,147.35

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and approximately $9,147.35 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,118.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.92 or 0.00580713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00100976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00247006 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00035746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00070910 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.