Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $73.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIS. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.45.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. 2,576,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.