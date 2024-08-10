Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $81.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded ATI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Get ATI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,225. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. ATI has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ATI by 1,393.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,855,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ATI by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,372,000 after acquiring an additional 866,310 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,767,000 after acquiring an additional 594,644 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at about $17,040,000.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.