Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target to $24.00

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. 20,636,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,304,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1,748.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,271 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Kenvue by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kenvue by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 102,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 250,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

