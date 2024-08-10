Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price to $22.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.69.

Get Flywire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLYW

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of FLYW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 921,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,281. Flywire has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -163.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,505,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Flywire by 671.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,124,000 after acquiring an additional 243,523 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.