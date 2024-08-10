DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 107.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.65. 3,650,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,480. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average is $164.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

