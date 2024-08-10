DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 49,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $151.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von purchased 1,200,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,526,435 shares in the company, valued at $13,816,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

