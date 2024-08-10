DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $200.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.18.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.13. The company had a trading volume of 749,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,143. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $234.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 81,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

