Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Insider Activity

DBD traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 206,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CFO Thomas S. Timko acquired 1,400 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,557.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CFO Thomas S. Timko purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,557.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,378,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,173,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 60,984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the period. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 493,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 89,496 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.