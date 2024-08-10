Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,101,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $150.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

