Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 77.18%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Turbine updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,771,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.50. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

