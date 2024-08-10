Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

DIN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.10. 669,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,400. The stock has a market cap of $463.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $58.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

