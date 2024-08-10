Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $56.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.44% from the company’s current price.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE:DIN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 669,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,400. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

