Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $38.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 669,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,400. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 61,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

