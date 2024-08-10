Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 14.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.46. 31,287,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 27,699,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,602.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,449,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,222 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 672.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 309,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 269,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $789,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

