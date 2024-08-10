Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 14.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) traded up 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91. 60,331,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 68,814,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

