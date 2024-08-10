Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,467,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 751,419 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after acquiring an additional 527,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 525,831 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,235,000 after buying an additional 349,034 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

