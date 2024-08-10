DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.540-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.30.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,413. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $126.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

