Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE:BROS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,803,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,970,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154 over the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.