Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

Dutch Bros stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,803,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,672. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,856,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after buying an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $57,435,000. Joho Capital LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after buying an additional 1,106,511 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $41,988,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 846.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,353,000 after buying an additional 1,109,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

