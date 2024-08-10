DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19-3.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXC

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,428. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.