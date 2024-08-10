Dymension Price Hits $1.37 on Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002237 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dymension has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Dymension has a market capitalization of $266.98 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,030,869,694 coins and its circulating supply is 195,483,519 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,030,818,831 with 195,407,238 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.32186628 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $10,034,747.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.