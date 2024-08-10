Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,167. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

