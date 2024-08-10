Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,167. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.