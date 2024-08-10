eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. 2,952,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,357. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after buying an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after buying an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after buying an additional 530,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,211,000 after buying an additional 1,216,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

