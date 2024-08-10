Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EKSO. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,362. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

