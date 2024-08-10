Electroneum Trading 17.8% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $35.28 million and $839,091.41 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000829 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,743,955 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.