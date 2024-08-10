Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Posts Earnings Results

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Emerald updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of Emerald stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 53,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. Emerald has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Emerald Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

