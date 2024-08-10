Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.74. 3,644,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,658. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

