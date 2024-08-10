Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.51 EPS

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.51, Zacks reports. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of EDN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

