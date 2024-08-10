Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 21,811,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 8,364,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.43.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

