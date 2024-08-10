Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$48.00.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
