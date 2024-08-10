Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.20 million.

Enerflex Stock Up 4.8 %

EFXT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 213,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,512. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $731.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.01. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -7.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital upgraded Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

