Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,043,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

