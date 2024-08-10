Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis updated its FY24 guidance to $2.62-$2.77 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.620-2.770 EPS.

Enovis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENOV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 756,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.92. Enovis has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.