Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.99 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Enovis updated its FY24 guidance to $2.62-$2.77 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.620-2.770 EPS.

Enovis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ENOV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 756,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,150. Enovis has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

