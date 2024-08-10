Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 1.3% Higher

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 1,228,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,544,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

