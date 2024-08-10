Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Lowered to $19.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NVST. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.18. 4,447,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,982. Envista has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Envista’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth about $69,534,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 953.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,031 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,412,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $54,931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,786 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

