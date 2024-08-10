EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.200-10.400 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Scotiabank lowered EPAM Systems from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.33.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $193.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,592. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.