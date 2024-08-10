Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON EPWN remained flat at GBX 89 ($1.14) during trading hours on Tuesday. 172,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,090. The company has a market cap of £126.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,483.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28. Epwin Group has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 97 ($1.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.67.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

