Ergo Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $59.91 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $59.91 million and $386,885.54 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,925.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.71 or 0.00582211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00100304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00245260 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00071049 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 76,844,196 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

