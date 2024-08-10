EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for EVE’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EVE Stock Performance

NYSE EVEX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 91,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $713.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.37. EVE has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that EVE will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

