Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Increased to $403.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $387.00 to $403.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $432.82.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Everest Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.50. The stock had a trading volume of 280,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.55. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $343.36 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

