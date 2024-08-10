EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of EVER stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 966,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,070,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $107,958.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $207,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,070,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,019. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 199,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

