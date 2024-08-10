Everscale (EVER) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Everscale has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $106.17 million and $828,003.10 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,523,733 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,522,571 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

