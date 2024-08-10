Evmos (EVMOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.65 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $16.65 million and $484,876.80 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos, originally conceptualized as Ethermint in 2016 by engineers Federico Kunze Küllmer, Akash Khosla, and Nic Z, is a permissionless blockchain network. Designed for a seamless user experience, Evmos enables the creation of applications that work across multiple blockchains. This cross-chain development approach allows applications to be built once but accessed from various chains, fostering an environment where users can interact with applications regardless of their base blockchain. Evmos is also a hub for decentralized applications (dApps) that challenge traditional systems in sectors like finance and governance. The network’s currency, $EVMOS, powers peer-to-peer transactions and interactions with these dApps. Technologically, Evmos stands on a scalable Proof-of-Stake architecture compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and is built upon the Cosmos SDK, ensuring high transaction speed and flexibility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

