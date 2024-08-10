Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 48.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.01. 1,718,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

