Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Exagen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.18). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share.

Exagen Stock Up 22.5 %

NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 404,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. Exagen had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exagen stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,476 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.54% of Exagen worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exagen

In other news, CEO John Aballi bought 40,401 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $77,569.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,569.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

